Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson

to Google Calendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00

Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Gallery 72 is undergoing major changes and is presenting this show, as well as the next several, to help facilitate these changes. Essentially Gallery 72 will be closing and then a new gallery will be opened that is focused on fine art prints and fine crafts and is run by a non-profit 501c3 company that does not charge artists a commission. Funds generated from these sales will help the beginning of the new gallery.

The artworks in these shows will have unusually high discounts, up to 60%, for a limited time.

Info
Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map
Art
402-496-4797
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson - 2018-12-14 10:00:00