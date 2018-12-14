Farewell Series / #1: Artists Bowling, Buck and Wilkinson

Gallery 72 is undergoing major changes and is presenting this show, as well as the next several, to help facilitate these changes. Essentially Gallery 72 will be closing and then a new gallery will be opened that is focused on fine art prints and fine crafts and is run by a non-profit 501c3 company that does not charge artists a commission. Funds generated from these sales will help the beginning of the new gallery.

The artworks in these shows will have unusually high discounts, up to 60%, for a limited time.