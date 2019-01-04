Farewell Series / #2: Artists Broman, De Forest and Taylor

Gallery 72 is undergoing major changes and is presenting this show, as well as the next two, to help facilitate these changes. Essentially Gallery 72 will be closing and then a new gallery will be opened that is focused on fine art prints and fine crafts, operated by a non-profit 501c3 company which will not charge artists a commission. Funds generated from these sales will help the beginning of the new gallery.

All artworks included in this series of shows will be offered at a discount with selected artworks discounted as high as 60%. These discounts are for a limited time.