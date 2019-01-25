Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers

to Google Calendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00

Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Gallery 72 is undergoing major changes and is presenting this show to help facilitate these changes. Essentially Gallery 72 will be closing and then a new gallery will be opened that is focused on fine art prints and fine crafts, operated by the non-profit 501c3 Art Omaha. Funds generated from these sales will help the beginning of the new gallery.

Many of the artworks included in this series of shows will be offered at a discount with selected artworks discounted as high as 60%. These discounts are for a limited time.

Info
Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map
Art
402-496-4797
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers - 2019-01-25 10:00:00