Farewell Series / #3: Artists Littleton, Ramsey, Mock and Summers

Gallery 72 is undergoing major changes and is presenting this show to help facilitate these changes. Essentially Gallery 72 will be closing and then a new gallery will be opened that is focused on fine art prints and fine crafts, operated by the non-profit 501c3 Art Omaha. Funds generated from these sales will help the beginning of the new gallery.

Many of the artworks included in this series of shows will be offered at a discount with selected artworks discounted as high as 60%. These discounts are for a limited time.