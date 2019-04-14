Opera Omaha presents the production Faust with music by Charles Gounod and libretto by Jules Barbier and Michel Carré from Carré’s play Faust et Marguerite, loosely based on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust, Part One:

In despair the aging and regretful scholar Faust makes a deal with the devil for an ill-fated chance at youth, vitality and love. Featuring music from the opera that hasn’t been heard in over 150 years. Opera Omaha taps a new edition of Faust that reconstructs Gounod’s earliest versions of the work. Conductor Steven White returns to Opera Omaha and tenor Gerard Schneider makes his company debut in the title role of a fascinating new production by director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

This performance contains adult content and scenes that depict infanticide and hedonistic activity. Parental guidance is advised.