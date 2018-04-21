feedback Reading + Workshop

Kristin Walrod (novelist) & Matt Geiler (comedian & musician) pull back the curtain on their creative process and invite you to become part of the conversation. Gather with a community of readers and writers on April 19th from 7 - 9 PM to listen and respond to readings from Walrod and Geiler. Dive deeper into their creative process and improve upon your own at a free writing workshop on April 21st from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Presented by KANEKO and the Nebraska Writers Collective, feedback is an ongoing series that aims to enliven the conversation about the writing process providing novice and experienced writers an opportunity to collaborate and strengthen their work.

feedback readings + workshops are FREE, but registration is required and space is limited. All ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information about feedback, visit thekaneko.org/feedback