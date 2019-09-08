Fight for Air Corporate Cup

to Google Calendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00

Aksarben Village S 64th Plaza, Omaha, Nebraska 68106

Registration opens March 1st for the 39th Annual Fight For Air Corporate Cup! This event, benefitting the American Lung Association, is scheduled for September 8, 2019! This one-of-a-kind run/walk is a cornerstone Omaha running event and one of the oldest running events in Omaha. Beginner or seasoned runner, this event is a great way to challenge yourself physically while raising money to help people affected by forms of lung disease. We guarantee finishers will have a newfound respect for healthy lungs! This year, you can help us reach our goal of raising $350,000 to support research and lung health programs right here in Nebraska. Whether you are running as a part of a healthy lifestyle, to beat your previous time or in honor of all those affected by lung disease, you are joining in a great cause and making a difference towards ending lung disease and improving our air.

Info
Aksarben Village S 64th Plaza, Omaha, Nebraska 68106 View Map
Festival
4025024950
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Fight for Air Corporate Cup - 2019-09-08 08:00:00