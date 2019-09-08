Registration opens March 1st for the 39th Annual Fight For Air Corporate Cup! This event, benefitting the American Lung Association, is scheduled for September 8, 2019! This one-of-a-kind run/walk is a cornerstone Omaha running event and one of the oldest running events in Omaha. Beginner or seasoned runner, this event is a great way to challenge yourself physically while raising money to help people affected by forms of lung disease. We guarantee finishers will have a newfound respect for healthy lungs! This year, you can help us reach our goal of raising $350,000 to support research and lung health programs right here in Nebraska. Whether you are running as a part of a healthy lifestyle, to beat your previous time or in honor of all those affected by lung disease, you are joining in a great cause and making a difference towards ending lung disease and improving our air.