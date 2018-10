To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Cather’s landmark work “My Ántonia,” screenwriter and producer Victoria Riskin and Cather scholar Dr. Charles Johanningsmeier will join Willa Cather Foundation Executive Director Ashley Olson for a discussion on adapting the novel for a 1995 TV movie.

All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the book. Celebratory cake will be served following the program.