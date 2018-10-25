Film Streams: Alloy Orchestra scores Metropolis

Film Streams: Dundee Theater 4952 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68132 4952 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68132, Omaha, Nebraska 68132

The brilliant Alloy Orchestra brings its acclaimed score to Fritz Lang’s 1927 masterpiece Metropolis to the Dundee Theater.

The grandest and most influential science fiction film of the silent era, Fritz Lang’s allegorical wonder is populated with robots, futuristic crafts, an overpopulated mega city, Big Brother-like oppressors, and a timeless story about human versus The Machine. It took over a year to film, and stories of Lang’s obsession are top-notch movie lore. The result is a work of art that cemented so many genre-defining tropes that Roger Ebert called it “one of those seminal films without which the others cannot be fully appreciated.”

Info
Art, Film, Live Music
4029330259
