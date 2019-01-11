Film Streams: If Beale Street Could Talk

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins’ first film since Best Picture winner Moonlight. If Beale Street Could Talk is the director’s adaptation of the novel by James Baldwin, to whom the movie is dedicated. Set in early-1970s Harlem, If Beale Street Could Talk is a timeless and moving love story of both a couple’s unbreakable bond and the African-American family’s empowering embrace, as told through the eyes of 19-year-old Tish Rivers (screen newcomer KiKi Layne). A daughter and wife-to-be, Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected she and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt, who goes by the nickname Fonny (Stephan James). Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.

Special Intro by Liz Lassiter, vocalist, writer, audiophile, and 2019 Fellow at The Union for Contemporary Art, a non profit committed to strengthening the creative culture of the greater Omaha area by providing direct support to local artists and increasing the visibility of contemporary art forms in our community. Advance tickets highly recommended!