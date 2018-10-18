Film Streams: An Evening with Michael Stuhlbarg A Serious Man with Q&A

Veteran stage actor Michael Stuhlbarg made his starring feature film debut in 2009 as a Minnesotan version of Job in the Coen Brothers’s hilarious and quietly stunning A Serious Man. A string of meaty roles for some of the greatest living directors followed, including standout performances in Martin Scorsese’s Hugo and Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, as well as featured roles on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and FX’s “Fargo”. Then, in 2017, Stuhlbarg stole scenes (and maybe even whole shows) in Call Me by Your Name, The Post, and The Shape of Water — all Best Picture nominees.

On the heels of this cinematic hat trick, Film Streams is proud to welcome Stuhlbarg for a special screening of A Serious Man and post-show Q&A about his career.