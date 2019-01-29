Film Streams: The Judge

The Judge offers a unique portrait of Judge Kholoud Al-Faqih, the first woman to be appointed judge to the Middle East’s Shari’a (Islamic law) courts. With unparalleled access to the courts, THE JUDGE presents an unfolding vérité legal drama, with rare insight into both Islamic law and gendered justice. In the process, the film illuminates some of the universal conflicts in the domestic life of Palestine—custody of children, divorce, abuse—while offering an unvarnished look at life for women and Shari’a.

Presented with Tri-Faith Initiative

A post-show discussion on stereotypes surrounding Islam will follow. Panelists include Dr. Sofia Jawed-Wessel (School of Health and Kinesiology at UNO), Imam Jamal Daoudi (The American Muslim Institute, Tri-Faith Initiative), and Bassel El-Kasaby (Kasaby & Nicholls, LLC).