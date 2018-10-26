Film Streams' Midnight Movie: Rocky Horror Picture Show

The legendary camp send up of b-movies makes it's return to the Dundee Theater! Approaching half a century of limited theatrical runs, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW remains the reigning outré cult classic. Firmly rooted in musical theater, springing from Richard O'Brien's original concept, the film's full-throated embrace of cinema cheese echoes a wider trend in contemporary popular western film production from the mid-1960s through the 70s. Though the film adaptation of ROCKY HORROR saw a lukewarm reception, the film's audience found it and each other, resulting in one of the most resilient communities in motion pictures. Curry's Dr. Frank-N-Furter (a Scientist) highlights the performers vocal talents and eroticism. Leave the hotdogs at home but bring your dance attire. -- Andy Helmkamp