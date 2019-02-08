Film Streams' Midnight Movies: The Night of the Comet

Midnight Movies Winter 2019 (Jan 25 – Mar 29)

Ready for more? Our Midnights programming expands in February for Women in Horror Month. Join Andy Helmkamp — Dundee Theater House Manager, editor at the film site Bloody Good Horror, and your guide for Midnight Movies — for Women of the Wastes: Tank Girl (Jan 25), Revenge (Feb 1), Night of the Comet (Feb 8), A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (Feb 15), and Mad Max: Fury Road (Feb 22).

The quarter will close with a thrilling collaboration. On Mar 29, a rare 35mm print of Andrzej Zulawski’s Possession will screen as part of CINEsound, presented with Opera Omaha in conjunction with the ONE Festival Performance Series. More information and tickets for this screening are forthcoming.

All showings start at 11:55 pm the final Friday of every month at the Dundee. Midnights are supported by Legend Comics & Coffee.

Please see the attached press release for more about this season’s selections or visit http://bit.ly/2Sc9F6D.