Film Streams' Midnight Movies: Revenge

Film Streams: Dundee Theater 4952 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68132 4952 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68132, Omaha, Nebraska 68132

Coralie Fargeat’s feature debut takes one of horror’s most contentious subgenres and does something completely unique. From the film’s opening moments, it’s clear the director has more on the mind than going through the motions. Camera positioning and subjectivity become an integral component of the film as slow motion close-ups and a pulsing synth score build a vivid, lush, and grotesque world. Matilda Lutz gives an electrifying performance as Jen, rageful, righteous, and courageous. — Andy Helmkamp

Jen (fearlessly embodied by Matilda Lutz, Rings) is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip. Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly––and viciously––intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead. — NEON

Film Streams: Dundee Theater 4952 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68132
