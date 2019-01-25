Film Streams' Midnight Movies: Tank Girl

Based on the comic character created by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlet, Tank Girl pits the hardscrabble individualism of a late punk aesthetic against the gleaming, technophile “Water and Power” corporation. The film dives completely into its chopped up MTV-style montages building to a whacky, frenetic energy accentuated by the film’s heroine. Tank Girl’s humor and sexuality is as much a weapon as her namesake, a campy visual motif fully embraced by Talalay. Featuring Naomi Watts in an early role and Ice-T in a lot of makeup. — Andy Helmkamp