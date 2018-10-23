Film Streams: Name is Khan

to Google Calendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00

Film Streams Ruth Sokolof Theater 1340 Mike Fahey St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

In My Name Is Khan, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgan inhabit the most challenging roles of their careers. When an unspeakable act of cowardice tears his family apart, an honorable Muslim man from India, living with Asperger’s Syndrome, selflessly embarks on a powerful journey through a contemporary America. Touching the lives of every person he crosses, he innocently becomes that most unlikely act of defiance, one of peace and compassion.

Info
Film Streams Ruth Sokolof Theater 1340 Mike Fahey St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Art, Film, Theater
4029330259
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Streams: Name is Khan - 2018-10-23 19:00:00