Film Streams: Name is Khan

In My Name Is Khan, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgan inhabit the most challenging roles of their careers. When an unspeakable act of cowardice tears his family apart, an honorable Muslim man from India, living with Asperger’s Syndrome, selflessly embarks on a powerful journey through a contemporary America. Touching the lives of every person he crosses, he innocently becomes that most unlikely act of defiance, one of peace and compassion.