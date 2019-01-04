First Friday Old Market

The Old Market 616 S. 11th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Held the first Friday of each month, 6-9pm, First Friday is a free event celebrating local creativity in our historic neighborhood. Visit galleries to explore fresh perspectives and meet the artists.

PARK FREE  |  RIDE THE TROLLEY

To make your First Friday experience even better we’re offering free parking and free rides on Ollie the Trolley, 6-9pm. Park free in the lot behind the Creighton physician’s clinic (southwest corner of 13th & Leavenworth). Park there and hop aboard the trolley to circulate the neighborhood. Ollie the Trolley sponsored by participating galleries.

Info
The Old Market 616 S. 11th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102
