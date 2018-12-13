First listen: 'It's a Wonder' by Joshua Masen

Joshua Masen is a singer-songwriter based in Omaha since 2007. His musical styles and songs cover the spectrum of American music including country, folk, bluegrass, and rock and roll.

'It's a Wonder' is the culmination of years of work for Masen. While playing in various bands and projects he slowly collected solo material awaiting the right opportunity to create the record he envisioned. That opportunity arose when some of his home demo recordings were passed to Ken Coomer - former Uncle Tupelo/Wilco drummer turned Grammy-nominated Nashville producer. Coomer contacted Joshua and eventually the two met in his Nashville studio with a legendary cast of studio musicians to create what would come to be 'It's a Wonder'.

Join us in celebrating the release of 'It's a Wonder', Thursday December 13th.

Doors at 7pm. Refreshments and social hour begin the evening with listening at 8pm.

This is a free, all-ages event. Beer and wine will be provided, but you can also BYOB.