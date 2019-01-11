First Listen: Screaming Plastic

Screaming Plastic is a free improvisation ensemble, made up of past-and-present Omaha musicians Phill Smith, Hannah Mayer, Jeff Kolega, and Ben Eisenberger. After a proper debut in the winter of 2015, the group began playing for audiences in punk clubs and art galleries. Following the release of two cassettes of live recordings, the group received a 2017 winter project grant from New York City nonprofit New Music USA to cover the recording and post-production costs of a full-length studio album. Recorded in September 2017, the album's seven tracks are selected from a three-hour batch of improvisations recorded at Omaha's ARC Studios.

Now based in three states and immersed in various projects, Screaming Plastic's members are excited to share their debut studio album with you! Join us on Friday January 11th for a listen to the album with a brief introductory talk and post-listen Q&A. The group will have first-run copies of the album available at Hi-Fi House on this date.

Join us in celebrating the release of 'Screaming Plastic’, Friday January 11th. Doors at 7pm. Refreshments and social hour begin the evening with listening at 8pm. This is a free, all-ages event.

Screaming Plastic was supported by New Music USA, made possible by annual program support and/or endowment gifts from Helen F. Whitaker Fund, Aaron Copland Fund for Music.