First Saturday

October 6th, 24th & Burdette Streets

Hello Fall. Lots coming to First Saturday in October!

10:00am- 2:00pm: Drips Coffee

The Study Hall - 2205 N. 24th Street

12:00pm-4:00pm: Mini Arcade

2417 Burdette Street

2:00pm-6:00pm: Taste of Asia

The Study Hall 2205 N. 24th Street

Mina Davis presents this celebration of various Asian cultures by highlighting our food and also discussing the presence and perspectives of Asian Americans in Omaha.

11:00am-6:00pm: Zoë Charlton - "The Ipseity Project"

Union for Contemporary Art - 2423 North 24th Street

Baltimore-based artist Zoë Charlton uses the concept of the doppelgänger, or body double, to examine issues of in/visibility in contemporary society.

2:00pm-6:00pm: MAB Fall Black Business Expo " Own It"

Hope Skate - 2220 N. 20th Street

This is the only regularly scheduled event in Omaha that is designed to specifically highlight black and minority owned businesses. The expo showcases the rich diversity and broad talent that is in our small community. With over 50 vendors ranging from children to adults, it is always a grand time !

6:00pm-7:30pm: NOISEPARTY

The Study Hall 2205 N. 24th Street

Join the NOISE team for the release of their third print edition, themed READY. From 6-8pm you can meet the team, pick up a copy, and purchase NOISE merch to directly support the creation of community journalism. NOISE, short for North Omaha Information Support Everyone, is a community-led journalism project working with the Omaha Star and 101.3 Mind & Soul Radio to strengthen the information flow within North Omaha. Learn more at noiseomaha.com or @noiseomaha on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

6:00pm-8:00pm: Movie Night - Vampire in Brooklyn

Emery's Cafe - 2118 N. 24th Street

8:00pm-11:00pm: Study Hall X Open Mic

The Study Hall 2205 N. 24th Street

Featuring:

Twon Telly

Vi Washington

Fulay

Lyons

Mara Blank

11:33pm ---> Its a Secret

The Study Hall 2205 N. 24th Street