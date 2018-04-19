Fist City: THE WARRIORS

"Warriors... Come out to playy-ee-aayyy!"

Preposterously themed street gangs, electrifying synths, raging fisticuffs and a lean, mean, machismo story… yup, THE WARRIORS has it all and then some.

Cyrus is the toughest, baddest all-round coolest gang leader around and he's assembled all of the gangs in New York City to unify them. But when Cyrus ends up dead, The Warriors take the wrap and every face-painted, spiked bat-carrying, homicidal maniac in the city is out to kill them as our true-hearted, iron-willed Coney Island rumblers punch, bite and bleed their way home through the gritty labyrinth of late ‘70s Manhattan.

Director Walter Hill makes the Big Apple sweat with toughness, capturing the filthiness of urban decay, vacant subways, crooked alleys and abandoned buildings to turn them into a spectacularly violent playground of gangland insanity that’s never been topped since.

We’ve got just four more words for you: CAN YOU DIG IT?!