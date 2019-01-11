Flint Fest at The Waiting Room

Our motive is to contribute all our efforts & donations to the Flint Kids Fund. The creation of this fund will further ensure the children of Flint are afforded the resources and interventions to overcome this population-wide exposure to lead. T

he Flint water crisis first started in 2014 when insufficient water treatment exposed over 100,000 residents to lethal levels of lead. Though drinking water has been restored to safe levels thousands of people are still affected to this day.

Water crisis aside, nearly half of Flint's residents live below the poverty line and the city's child poverty rate is 66.5%. We aim to donate our time and energy to the future of Flint by contributing to the children affected by this crisis and it's long term affects.