Flirt Fest

to Google Calendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00

Nuri Event Studio 3623 N 129th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Omaha Love's Annual Valentine's Day party for Singles!

This year we are hosting a fun and flirty event at Nuri. Dress to impress and come prepared to meet your match- every year we have hosted this event, at least one couple met and went on to get married. This year it could be you!

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 or at the door for $30. Includes one Love Potion #9, a delicious appetizer spread by Hiro 88, a photo booth and more!

Visit omahalove.com to learn more or call us 402-991-4053, ext2.

Info
Nuri Event Studio 3623 N 129th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68164 View Map
Dance
402-991-4053
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00 iCalendar - Flirt Fest - 2019-02-10 17:00:00