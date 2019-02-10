Flirt Fest

Omaha Love's Annual Valentine's Day party for Singles!

This year we are hosting a fun and flirty event at Nuri. Dress to impress and come prepared to meet your match- every year we have hosted this event, at least one couple met and went on to get married. This year it could be you!

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 or at the door for $30. Includes one Love Potion #9, a delicious appetizer spread by Hiro 88, a photo booth and more!

Visit omahalove.com to learn more or call us 402-991-4053, ext2.