Florence Community Theater Presents Ken Ludwig's Moon Over Buffalo

In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend Me a Tenor, the hilarious Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950s. At the moment, they’re playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York with five actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if he likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing, caused by Charlotte’s deaf, old stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George’s body.

NOTE: This show contains adult themes and adult language; PG-13 suggested.

“Moon Over Buffalo (Ludwig)” is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

Show Dates and times: August 2 - 4, 2018; Show time is 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets: Reservations can be made by calling (402) 455-6341 or online at http://florencetheater.org/tickets/. Single General Admission tickets are $10; TAG Members $8; Patrons Aged 60+ $8; Or Groups of 8 or more $8.

About the Florence Community Theater

The Florence Community Theater – home to The Florentine Players – has been staging productions in the Florence area since 1964. Although often known for the annual melodrama, the theater stages 3-4 major stage productions per year plus a number of other community entertainment events such as the Annual Battle of the Improv All Stars and Breakfast With Santa.

For more information including performance dates, show ratings, and show descriptions, please visit http://florencetheater.org/productions/2018-season/

All productions performed at Florence City Hall located at 2864 State Street in Omaha, Nebraska. Note programming and scheduling are subject to change.

The Florentine Players are organized as a division of the Florence Historical Foundation, a non-profit, tax-free corporation.