Free! One Wild Saturday featuring Thomas D. Mangelsen

🐻 10AM-1PMLocal wildlife conservation organizations Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail and more will be on hand with interactive activities for the whole family. Children can participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the "Life in the Wild" exhibition to win a prize. Remember, admission is free all day, so bring a friend!

🐧 10:30-11: 30 AM - LECTURE SOLD OUT! Mangelsen will present a lecture about the exhibition and his life’s work.

🐯 11:30AM-1PM - AUTOGRAPH SESSIONTake home a unique keepsake! Purchase your Mangelsen memorabilia at the Hitchcock Museum Shop or bring in your own for Thomas D. Mangelsen to sign. While you're at the museum don't forget to check out our current exhibition, "A Life in the Wild," featuring the stunning photography of Thomas D. Mangelsen or visit the Soda Fountain for a Zebra Sundae or a bite to eat.

Visit durhammuseum.org/mangelsen/ for more information.