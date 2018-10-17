Free Public Lecture with artist Richard Mosse

Through a conceptual approach to documentary photography, Richard Mosse (Irish, b. 1980) studies localized conflicts that have broad social, political, and humanitarian implications. His most well-known work employs photographic methods or materials originally developed for the military, such as reconnaissance infrared film. Joslyn’s exhibition will feature a selection of works from Mosse’s recent series, "Heat Maps," which chronicles the refugee crisis that has gripped Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa over the last several years. "Heat Maps" documents refugee camps and staging sites using a powerful telephoto military-grade camera that can detect thermal radiation, including body heat, at a great distance. Mosse uses the camera against its intended purpose of border and combat surveillance to map landscapes of human displacement. Reading heat as both metaphor and index, these images reveal the migrants’ struggle for survival that is witnessed, yet still ignored by many. A Riley CAP Gallery exhibition.

Image: Richard Mosse (b. 1980), "Yayladagi, Turkey," 2017, digital c-print on metallic paper, 49 3/4 x 116 3/8 in., © Richard Mosse, Courtesy the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York