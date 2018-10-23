Free Screening: My Name is Khan

Preceding the film will be an introduction by Dr. Surbhi Malik, Assistant Professor of English at Creighton University. The film is part of the curriculum for Dr. Malik’s fall 2018 course, “Global Bollywood.”

In MY NAME IS KHAN, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol Devgan inhabit the most challenging roles of their careers. When an unspeakable act of cowardice tears his family apart, an honorable Muslim man from India, living with Asperger’s Syndrome, selflessly embarks on a powerful journey through a contemporary America. Touching the lives of every person he crosses, he innocently becomes that most unlikely act of defiance, one of peace and compassion.

Free tickets for this one-time screening are limited to two per patron.