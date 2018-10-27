Free Tire Recycling

Tires can be a costly and inconvenient item for Omaha citizens to dispose, leaving many tires improperly dumped. This event allows citizens to recycle their tires for free, minimizing illegal dumping in our city. Tires must be removed from the rim.

The next free tire collection event is scheduled for Saturday, October 27 from 8am to 2pm at Baxter Arena (Parking Lot #26, far southwest corner). This event is for City of Omaha residents only, businesses are NOT permitted to utilize this resource.

Bike tires are not accepted at this event. They should be discarded with regular household garbage.

While there will be volunteers helping, it is the responsibility of the owner to unload tires. There is no limit to the amount of tires you bring as long as they are personally generated tires (not from a commercial entity). If you're bringing more than 50 tires, please let us know ahead of time by emailing HelloKOB@cityofomaha.org or call 402-444-7774.