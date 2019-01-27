Friends of Art presents Masters & Music: Graphic Design

In correlation with the UNO Faculty Exhibition in the Art Gallery

Presentation by new Faculty member Ashley McFeely, Graphic Designer

Music by Christie Erlander Beard, Flute, Piccolo, UNO Department of Music

Graphic Design is one of the fastest growing art media in modern time and Graphic Designer Ashley McFeely has contributed to its impact with her work at advertising agencies, in the communication world, non-profits and as a university professor. She considers herself a Humanitarian Designer and her work illustrates the power of visual communication. Christie Erlander Beard connects the power of communication through musical composition. She enjoys an active international career as a soloist, chamber artist and teacher throughout North and South America and Europe. Noted for her "great expressive tone and range" (Christopher Caliendo, composer), Christie strives to showcase expressive music written for the flute and piccolo, as well as promoting new and original works by living composers.

Presentation and music with reception to follow.

Tickets can be purchased online at foaomaha.org or at the door.

General admission: $15

Students with valid ID: $3

UNO students with valid ID: free

Your purchase of Friends of ART: Masters & Music tickets directly benefits students and faculty of the UNO Department of Art and Art History through scholarships and academic opportunities. Visit Friends of ART on facebook or at foaomaha.org to learn more!