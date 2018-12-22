Frostival 2018 at The Waiting Room & Reverb Lounge

Tickets: $15 Advanced online

$15 at the door with 5 non-perishable food items or unopened toy / $20 without

On sale 10/19 at 10am: http://bit.ly/Frostival2018

All ages / doors at 6pm

Frostival 2018 - The 11th annual charity event benefiting Open Door Mission featuring live performances on both stages of The Waiting Room Lounge and Reverb Lounge from Blue Martian Tribe, Linear Symmetry, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Funk Trek, The Midland Band, Dr. Webb, Rock and Roll Suicide, Jerry Pranksters - Tribute to the Grateful Dead, Peach Truck - Tribute to The Allman Brothers, Omaha Beat Brigade, Pickle Grass, and Mr. E & the Stringless Kite. $15 donation w/ five non-perishable food items or an unopened toy or $20 without donation. Music starts at 6pm. Come celebrate the season and spread some holiday cheer!