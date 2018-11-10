Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour

to Google Calendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00

Horizons Community United Methodist Church 3200 Grainger Parkway, Omaha, Nebraska 68516

Comedian Anita Renfroe loves coffee. And the more coffee she drinks, the funnier she gets!

After her wildly successful Flat-Out Funny Tour last year, Christian comedian Anita Renfroe and Prison Fellowship International are partnering again to help rescue children of prisoners overseas through an exclusive 20-city national tour. The brand new Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour comes to Horizons Community United Methodist Church (3200 Grainger Parkway Lincoln, NE 68516), on November 10, 2018.

Get ready for side-splitting laughter because Anita’s got a “latte” to say!

Tickets on sale at anitarenfroe.com. Group rates available. Bring your friends—the more, the merrier!

Info
Horizons Community United Methodist Church 3200 Grainger Parkway, Omaha, Nebraska 68516 View Map
Concert, Live Music
7034810000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Fully Caffeinated Comedy Tour - 2018-11-10 19:00:00