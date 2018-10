Funk Fest is back!!!

It's all about our sour and funky beers! We're gonna have a groovy lineup of dynomite brews, far out food specials, and DJ Pandora layin' down the boogie to keep you funkadelic all night long!

Check out the tap lineup!

Plum SourCitrus GoseGuava GoseRed Wine Barrel Papio KriekOud BruinBlack Currant Oud BruinPearls of HoppinessHugh JassMango JassDoppelfunkRabid RedbirdFunky PumpkinBrett de Garde

Food specials TBA. Stay tuned for the skinny.