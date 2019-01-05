Gallivant w/ Freakabout & The Long Awaited at The Waiting Room

Gallivant is a riff based rock band out of Omaha, NE. Known for their eccentric stage presence and catchy music, they will have you dancing and singing along by the end of the show. Gallivant is one of the few rock bands out there today trying to do things the right way. Writing riffs that make your neck break, to writing melodies that make your ears vibrate harmoniously, all while putting on a show that’ll not be forgotten. Each show is unique in it’s own way as Gallivant really plays of their crowd to decide what they’ll do next, so don’t miss this special night. Come out to the release party and get your copy of Gallivant’s second CD so you can be one of the first people to listen to it.