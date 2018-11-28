Game Of Thrones Trivia at The Waiting Room

Midwest Elite Concerts, in conjunction with 1% Productions and PWP Live are bringing to you for the first time ever, Game of Thrones trivia! This is for the hardcore enthusiasts and fan extremists. This is a competition, so know your stuff!

Come ye kings and queens, jokers and knights, renegades, liars and honest men/women. This is war!

This winter, trivia is coming! Get your teams together of 2-6 people. We will gather up all score sheets at the end of each round and tally the score on an excel spreadsheet, and will have floor judges that will aid us in not having to disqualify someone for using electronic devices for cheating purposes. NO CELL PHONES in use during game play.

Prizes from Omaha Steaks, Bath & Body Works, PWP Live, Midwest Elite Concerts & more.

Hosted by Dave Campbell & Chris Metry

This all ages event is free to attend and compete. Doors at 7, Event time at 8