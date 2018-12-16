Gaudete: The Third Sunday of Advent with Omaha Chamber Singers

This up-tempo Christmas Lessons & Carols (16th Century) concert will make holiday spirits soar. Enjoy organ music, handbells and the heavenly voices of these highly select choral ensembles: the Omaha Chamber Singers (Conductor David Batter), Omaha Academy Choir (Director Kat Doebel) and Alonza W. Davis Middle School Select Choir (Director Phillip Schorg). Free-will offerings accepted at the door. Dowd Chapel, 13943 Dowd Drive, Boys Town.