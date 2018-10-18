Good Morning Bedlam at The Well

Their shows are known for their contagious energy, with members careening about the stage, jumping and dancing with a wild playfulness. With tight soaring three-part harmonies and thumping kick-drum, they captivate their audience night after night with no intention of slowing down. Every song is a unique twist on what is generally dubbed as folk music.

”We want to surprise our audience from song to song. Rather than creating our music to fit a genre, we allow it to be an outpouring of our own stories and unique sound,” says Isaak, frontman of GMB. Just when you think you have Good Morning Bedlam pegged, they take you in another direction. You will be treated to a haunting waltz, whistling, jazz scatting, and the euphoria of the violin melodies. When it comes to their lyrical storytelling, Isaak says, “We’re desperate to connect to people through the common human experiences that we write about and the exuberance of our live show. People have a lot of choices of how they’ll kick-back, so we intend to deliver a show where they can be free--to share in whatever they need to--joy, grief, anger, gratefulness, or bedlam!”

Minneapolis-based Good Morning Bedlam has a beautiful rootsy folk authenticity that’s absolutely integral to the success of the genre.” -Nick Warren (Erie Reader)

“Seriously amazing. Awesome sound, harmony, and chemistry. So talented!” -Vanessa (Fan)

"WOW!!! Tonight was my first time seeing Good Morning Bedlam and they were amazing! The music was gold, and it was easy to see that they put their heart and soul into the everything they did, it was a wonderful experience to be a part of! I’m so happy to have seen you all perform, keep up the wonderful work" -Nicole Lynch

“Beautifully crafted roots music with range and depth. Catch them live and you'll understand why people love them so much.” -Rick (Fan)

"Wow! They are amazing - the chemistry between them, the heart and soul in every note, pure gold." -Jena Thompson