Goosebumps: The Phantom of the Auditorium

Best friends Brooke and Zeke could not be more excited to tackle the next big Drama Club production—this year they just know they are going to be the leads. But what’s up with that spooky script the theater director has chosen—never performed because of mysterious mayhem plaguing rehearsals? And what about that creepy trap door that leads to tunnels below the stage? And what about the strange voices that echo in the theater? With such super-scary goings-on, will the show go on? Join the fright-filled fun—just in time for Halloween!—as the cast of “The Phantom of the Auditorium” tries to survive until Opening Night in this terrifying tale of musical mayhem from the mind of R.L. Stine. We’ve heard of “Stage Fright!” but—SERIOUSLY, guys—this is ridiculous!

Friday, Oct. 26 at 7 pm

Saturday, Oct. 27 at 2 pm

Saturday, Oct. 27 at 5 pm

Sunday, Oct. 28 at 2 pm

Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 pm