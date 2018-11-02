Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception

to Google Calendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00

The B Side of Benson Theatre 6058 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

This fall, WhyArts and Gotta Be Me hosted a series of Gotta Have Arts workshops. During the workshops, WhyArts clients from Mosaic, VODEC, Quality Living Inc., the Omaha Public Schools Transition Program and other organizations created 2D and 3D art with guidance from WhyArts teaching artists.

The pieces on exhibit will be available for purchase. All proceeds from art sales go directly to the artist. The opening reception will also feature a performance from Gotta Be Me's Heartlight Choir. Don't miss it!

The Gotta Have Arts exhibit runs through Nov. 24 at B Side.

Info
The B Side of Benson Theatre 6058 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
to Google Calendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception - 2018-11-02 18:00:00

Tags