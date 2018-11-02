Gotta Have Arts Opening Reception

This fall, WhyArts and Gotta Be Me hosted a series of Gotta Have Arts workshops. During the workshops, WhyArts clients from Mosaic, VODEC, Quality Living Inc., the Omaha Public Schools Transition Program and other organizations created 2D and 3D art with guidance from WhyArts teaching artists.

The pieces on exhibit will be available for purchase. All proceeds from art sales go directly to the artist. The opening reception will also feature a performance from Gotta Be Me's Heartlight Choir. Don't miss it!

The Gotta Have Arts exhibit runs through Nov. 24 at B Side.