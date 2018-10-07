GPNM Presents Pre-Porchfest Pancake Brunch!

We're serving brunch for an end-of-season Market fundraiser that doubles a fantastic way to bring people out on this special Sunday for the 2nd Annual Porchfest OMA!!! Gifford Park will be filled with music and we'll be starting it off with a brunch+music combo to get things going!!

Menu will consist of pancakes🥞~eggs🍳~breakfast meat TBD🥓~veggie hash🍠. Cali Bar will be serving drinks in the beer garden🥂🍹

Come enjoy a locally-sourced breakfast with the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market fam and support our community-driven market!! We'll also have information about the Holiday Makers Market that will be happening in early December, so come get the deets before they're announced publicly!!