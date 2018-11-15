Grand Opening of J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood in The Capitol District

J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood will open their doors in The Capitol District on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Recognized for its exceptional hospitality and service, craft cocktails and fine wines, mesquite wood-fired USDA Prime beef and fresh seafood flown in daily, J. Gilbert’s is excited to bring to Omaha an upscale dining experience served with down-to-earth attitude that reflects its Midwestern values.

The two-story, 6,100 square-foot space will offer a large, 49-person occupancy private dining room, perfect for corporate gatherings, networking events, holiday parties or special events. Private dining reservations can be made by emailing eventsomaha@jgilberts.com.

To help celebrate its grand opening, J. Gilbert’s will also offer several promotions over the holidays. From November 15 through December 25, 2018, for every $100 gift card purchased online or in person, guests will receive an additional $20 dining certificate good for your next visit after the first of the year through the end of February 2019.

J. Gilbert’s will begin accepting dining reservations beginning October 22. Reservations can be made online at www.jgilberts.com/omaha or by calling (531) 222-9218.

J. Gilbert’s is located on the corner of South 10th Street and Capitol Avenue next to Omaha Marriott Downtown.