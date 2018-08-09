The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show Starring Belinda Davids

Whitney’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show described as “mind-blowingly spot on”.

Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids – a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa - who has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole and Monica and featured on Fox TV’s "Showtime at the Apollo and BBC1 TV’s "Even Better Than the Real Thing".