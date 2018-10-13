Grown Ups' Getaway

Whether it's a date with your sweetie or a girls' night out, this is a fun chance to visit the farm after dark! Our regular admission rate of $7/person gets you in where you can enjoy hay rides to the U-pick patch, yard games (corn hole, ladder golf and trash can Pong), visit the farm animals or just relax next to the fire pit. There will be food, beer and wine for sale, and the Pumpkin Barn & Vintage Marketplace will be open for exclusive nighttime shopping!

On Oct. 13 the farm opens at 10 a.m. for all regular pumpkin patch activities. You are welcome to come at any time during the day and your admission will be good for the evening's event as well. The bar will open at 6 p.m. when our "regular" hours end. (Our full pumpkin patch season runs from Sept. 29-Oct. 21 and we're open every Fri., Sat. and Sun. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.!)​