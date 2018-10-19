Guest Artist Recital featuring Irena Ravitskaya, Piano

Irena Ravitskaya has given notable performances around the world as a solo recitalist and chamber musician. She has played at venues such as the Castello Della Rovere, Casa Orfeo, and Niccolò Paganini music conservatory, and the Centro Cultural Borges. She has also played in various places in the U.S., including Washington D.C., where she testified for funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

Irena's repertoire encompasses works from Baroque to Modern, with a particular interest in the music of Beethoven, Chopin, and Russian composers. Orchestral engagements include Moldova State Philharmonic, Moldova National Orchestra, Boise State Symphony Orchestra, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Indiana University Symphony Orchestra, South Kansas Symphony Orchestra, Hays Symphony Orchestra, Salina Symphony Orchestra, Pittsburg Symphony Orchestra, and Powder River Symphony Orchestra. Aside from extensive solo engagements, she is in high demand as a chamber and vocal collaborator. Among Irena's chamber engagements are Edwin V. Lacy, Yuval Gotlibovich, Raquel Castro, Ian Clark, Yumi Wang, Lucy Ginther, Richard Fuchs, and the St. Petersburg Quartet.

Born in Moldova (Former Soviet Union), Irena Ravitskaya began playing the piano at age six and at age nine won the National Competition of Moldova. Irena had her first musical training in her native town, where she attended the State School of Music. At age sixteen, Irena won the Young Artists State Competition, followed by an invitation to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra. Her performances have been broadcast on National Radio and Moldova State Television. She later studied at Moldova State Conservatory where her principal teacher was Alexander Paley.

Immigrating to the U. S. in 1995 opened new opportunities for Irena. Irena received her Doctor of Music degree in Piano Performance with Luba Edlina-Dubinsky, a member of world famous Borodin Trio, at Indiana University and her Master of Music degree with Del Parkinson at Boise State University. Irena also studied chamber music with Nelli Shkolnikova, James Campbell, Paul Biss, and Miriam Fried.

Irena's secondary area of interest is music history. Her doctoral dissertation on Shostakovich's works composed between 1930 and 1936 is undergoing final preparations for publishing. A highly sought-after lecturer, Irena has given numerous lectures and presentations on such subjects as Beethoven's late quartets, Brahms's piano trios, Russian piano music, Shostakovich, quotation in music, and etc.

Dr. Ravitskaya taught on the faculties at Indiana University and Boise State University.

Currently, she is Assistant Professor of Music at Fort Hays State University.

