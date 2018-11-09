Guest Artist Recital featuring Marco Tezza, Piano

He earned his diploma with distinction and honourable mention in piano in 1984. He further refined his knowledge in Italy (Imola Accademy) with Jorg Demus, Gyorgy Sandor and Bruno Canino, and in France with Aquiles Delle Vigne, attending the Ecole Normale “A. Cortot” of Paris , where he obtained the “Diplome Superieur d’Exècution”.

In addition, he has won several international competitions in piano: Citta di Treviso (First Prize); La Spezia (First Prize); RAI (First Prize); Moncalieri (European Prize for Chamber Music); Busoni Viotti and Pretoria (Graduate).

To these important prizes he adds a rich concert activity in prestigious concert-halls in Europe, North and South America, Africa and the Middle-East: La Fenice Theatre of Venezia , Auditorium RAI in Turin, Milan, Rome, Palermo, Cagliari, Tonhalle in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Salle Cortot in Paris, Bruxelles, Musikhalle in Hamburg, Kiel, Lubeck, Cologne, Culture Hall in Sofia, Plovdiv, Old Mutual Auditorium in Pretoria (South Africa), Tawes Theatre of Washington, New York, Dom Silvero Theatre in Belo Horizonte, Ouro Preto, Nova Lima, San Paolo (Brazil), Assembly Hall of Beirut, Tripoli and La Habana, Forbidden City Concerthall in Beijing, Manasterly Palace – Il Cairo, Gumi Music Festival (Korea), Australia and New Zealand, to mention the more important ones.

Nevertheless, his concert commitments did not prevent him from concluding his studies in violin, which have proved to be extremely important for his subsequent career as a conductor.

His creative personality has lead him to collaborate with important partners for chamber-music, such as Ughi, Brunello, Carmignola, Ashkenazy, Klein and Nordio. With the bandoneonist Massimiliano Pitocco and the double bass player Daniele Roccato, M.T. has founded the TrisTango, which plays Piazzolla’s repertoire in a new version, influenced by various musical genres. Over the years, he has developed a successful artistic partnership with violinist Paolo Ghidoni. Apart from a very large number of performances they have given as a duo, the two artists recorded together the first album with the Sonatas for piano and violin by J.Brahms (On Classical-AEVEA).

Marco Tezza has collaborated with important conductors such as Rizzi, Pidò, Hogwood, Hacker, etc.

He has often been invited to take part in the jury of prestigious international competitions of piano and chamber music, in quality of “Honorary member” of the “Accademia Veneta di Arti e Scienze”.

He was invited to the “Universitè de S. Esprit” of Beirut (where he obtained a chair as “Professeur invitè”), the Conservatory and NBU in Sofia, the “Victorian College of the Arts” of Melbourne and Hamilton Waikato University in Australia and NewZealand, the University of South Florida, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University, University of Kentucky, Emporia State University, Southern Oregon University, the UNEAC in La Habana, Jazeps Vitols Latvian Academy in Riga, Estonian Academy of Music in Tallin and the DIT Conservatory in Dublin where he has given Master Classes and a series of televised concerts.

He attended Donato Renzetti and Lyudmill Descev’s orchestra directing courses and graduated as a conductor (with honourable mention) in 1993 at the “Benvenuti” Academy of Conegliano Veneto and the Sofia Academy.

He has assisted M.° De Bernardt and M.° Kovatchev; his dèbut as a conductor which were received with enthusiastic reviews.

In the course of his career, Marco Tezza has collaborated both as soloist and conductor with several chamber and symphonic orchestras such as: “Pedrollo Chamber Orchestra”, the “Florence Symphonietta”, the “I Fiati della Scala”, the “Accademia Bizantina”, the “Philarmonic Orchestra of Udine”, the “Philarmonic Orchestra of S. Remo”, the “Toscanini Symphony Orchestra”, the “Orchestra di Padova e del Veneto”, the “Filarmonia Veneta”, the “Sofia Chamber Orchestra”, the “Viotti Chamber Orchestra”, the “State Symphony Orchestra of Plovdiv”, the “Soloist of Bologna”, the “Jeunesse Musicale Symphony Orchestra”, the “Praga Symphony Orchestra”, the “Jugend-Symphonie-orchester des Saarlandes”, the “Sofia FM Young Radio Orchestra”, the Burgas State Opera Orchestra, the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra of Alaska, the Seoul Prime Philarmonic and several more ones.

In 1994, he founded the “Stravinskij Chamber Orchestra”, which he still conducts, and which has been invited to some important festivals and international tournèes (“Vivaldi Festival” in Venice, “Gardaland Festival”, Lebanon, Brazil and TonArt in Germany).

As regards Opera, he has collaborated with the “ATERFORUM” presenting Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale”, Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” and Piazzolla’s “Maria de Buenos Aires” in the Theatres of Ferrara, Modena, Parma, Rovigo, Bologna and Vicenza. He has recorded LPs and CDs for Balkanton, Klingsor, Velut Luna, On-Classical and AS disc.

He is Permanent Professor of piano at the “ Conservatory Pedrollo” in Vicenza.

