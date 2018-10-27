Halloween Costume & Dance Bacchanal

Venue: 1600 Farnam Building, Downtown Omaha

DJs: Kethro, Spencelove, Sharkgucci, (sharkweek, crabrangucci) Très Johnson, Stephen Bils

Costumes, Dancing, Drinking, All Hallow's Eve RevelryOne of a Kind Projection and Lighting ShowNever Before Used Event Space Downtown

Ticket Options:

General Admission$15 Presale - $20 Day of Event

VIP Ticket:$65 Presale - $75 Day of EventVIP Only Access to Upper Balcony, Access to VIP Only Bar, Five (5) Drink Tickets, Closer to DJ’s on Balcony, VIP Bathroom Access.

VIP Balcony Suites: SOLD OUTSix (6) VIP Tickets, VIP Bottle Service: One (1) Premium Bottle with full service for your table (Four options to choose from), VIP Only Access to The Upper Balcony, Closer to DJ’s on Balcony, Access to VIP Only Bar, Party Suite for Your Personal Items, VIP Host for Additional Service Needs, VIP Bathroom Access.

Save your Spots and Suites Today! 21 & Over

BUY TICKETS: https://mavenhalloween.com