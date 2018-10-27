Halloween in Benson!

It's Halloween time in Benson!

Join us on October 27th for a day of family fun Halloween events!

Benson Boo Bash starting at 10:30 AM! Celebrate Halloween early at the Benson Boo Bash! Trick or Treat at Downtown Benson businesses, play games at the Benson Community Center, take pictures at various photo stations and say hi to your neighbors at this FREE family-friendly event sponsored by the Benson Neighborhood Association.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2185629698429313/

Bethany Lutheran Church - Omaha, NEAnnual Trunk or TreatOctober 27th Noon-2:00pmConcessions-Games-Laser TagGlow in the dark dance party andof course candy !!! FREE

Benson Baptist Trunk or Truck starting at 1 pm to 3 pm join us for Trunk or Treat at Benson Baptist Church (6319 Maple St. Omaha, NE 68104). This event will have several themed trunks with FREE 🍫Candy🍭. Come in a costume to really enjoy the fun! See you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1082929718527843/

Benson Out Back is a collaboration between Benson Neighborhood Association, Benson First Friday, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, Benson BID and many other neighborhood backers, Benson Out Back is a vision for safer, greener, more accessible and welcoming alleyways within the heart of Benson! On October 27th, we will be closing off the south alleyway between 60th St. & 60th Ave. for an awareness event with music, food, drink, celebrate public art, and to share the vision. We want your feedback on the future of the alleyways in Benson!!

https://www.facebook.com/events/320704028715833/

The Crepe Beyond is parking their spooky, invisible, (some might say "non-existent") ghost truck for ONE NIGHT ONLY inside The Sydney for a spooktacular night of crepes. Creepy Crepes. Creeps.

As always, $1 from every crepe sold will go to a local non-profit. This time, we are raising money for Heartland Family Service in the name of the families displaced during the Yale Park Apartments evictions. Last month, almost 500 men, women, and children living near 34th and Lake were suddenly uprooted from their homes due to an extreme case of landlord neglect. To make matters worse, many of these families were required to abandon all clothing and furniture, due to infestation risks.

https://www.facebook.com/events/275800526595323/

Omaha Zombie Walk starting at 6 pm! The Omaha Zombie Walk is a Halloween tradition and a night for the undead to take over downtown Benson. Every year, Omaha Zombie Walk invites the public to unleash their inner zombie and roam the streets in their best makeup and festive clothing. It's the ultimate Walking Dead experience! The theme this year is "The Roaring Twenties"! Volunteer Makeup Stations will be spread out throughout Benson. All proceeds from this event will be donated to The Sienna Francis House.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1920546991573138/