The Omaha Craft Mafia is proud to present “Happy Holimade”, a one day handmade holiday shopping experience, on December 8, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 3534 South 108th Street in Omaha, Nebraska.

This is the 9th year that the Omaha Craft Mafia has been promoting and celebrating handmade and DIY with a show focused on local talent. We are dedicated to continuing the tradition of thoughtful gift giving by offering a special event focused on handcrafted wares.

This family-friendly creative celebration is centrally located with plenty of parking and gathers a variety of made goods in one space so everyone can find presents for their gift list. FREE admission and parking! Handmade gift bags to the first 25 in the door! Everyone is welcome!