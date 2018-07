(OMAHA, NB) - Heather Gillis, a young guitarist-vocalist at the vanguard of today's quickly-growing blues-rock Jam Band movement, is touring nationally, and performing locally at Ozone Lounge, 7220 F St., Tuesday, July 17. Showtime: 7:30 pm. Free. Info: (402) 331-7575 or visit http://www.ozoneomaha.com/.