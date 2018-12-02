Holiday Lights Festival - KETV Family Festival

Downtown Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

The KETV Family Festival offers an afternoon of free family fun. Downtown arts and cultural institutions will provide free admission and hands-on activities for the entire family. Free trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley will connect all participating locations from noon to 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to “Shine the Light on Hunger” and bring non-perishable foods and household goods for donation. Food donation collection bins will be located at select Family Festival venues.

Downtown Omaha Dow Downtown Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
