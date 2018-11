The last signature event of the 2018 Holiday Lights Festival, the Fireworks Spectacular will begin at the family-friendly hour of 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The show will feature a mesmerizing display of fireworks designed by J&M Displays and choreographed to a special Iconic 60s musical accompaniment broadcasted on STAR 104.5; viewers are encouraged to tune in. The official viewing site is the Gene Leahy Mall.